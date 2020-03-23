COVID-19: Eight More MPs In Self-Quarantine

Eight more Members of Parliament have been told to self-quarantine after recent trips abroad on national assignments.

The Speaker of Parliament who made the announcement on Monday, March 23, 2020, failed to name the eight MPs.

Prof. Mike Oquaye while addressing the House said, the MPs in question were following advice and instructions of a medical doctor and the clerk to Parliament.

“You don’t expect me to mention names. This is not done anywhere with regards to these conditions. They are in self and voluntary isolation under the supervision and advice of our medical doctor and the clerk to Parliament…You don’t go about issuing details of names and all that. We are handling a matter in a very professional manner,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, in giving some details about the MPs involved said contrary to claims, the MPs were not being held in mandatory quarantine in a hotel in Accra.

“Those of them that the Speaker alluded to were members who attended statutory meetings on behalf of Parliament and they had these engagements outside the country. Those of them we have informed them to stay away and be in voluntary confinement. Fortunately, they all arrived before the broadcast by the president over the weekend so they have not been quarantined in hotels. They are conforming, we are told,” he said.

5 MPs, 2 parliamentary service staff in self-quarantine

Last week, two Members of Parliament and five parliamentary service staff who travelled outside the country recently were ordered to be in self-quarantine for the mandatory 14-day period before returning to work.

The MPs involved are Binduri legislator, Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem and Ayawaso East lawmaker, Mahama Nasser Toure.

They recently returned to the country from Japan and India respectively.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who announced the decision said the persons concerned were to observe the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in case they got infected when they travelled outside the country.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

Currently, 24 cases of Coronavirus (COVID19) have been confirmed in Ghana, with one death recorded.

The government has announced various measures including the closure of the country sea, land and air borders to stop the spread.

–citinewsroom