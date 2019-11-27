Beautiful Beneath Promotes Beach Soccer With Fashion Shows

Some of the models in Beautiful Beneath outfit at the beach

Ghana Beach Soccer has received a big boost in their bid to attract more spectators from different backgrounds to their matches.

On the weekend of November 23 to 24, the leading lingerie and ladies accessories label in Ghana ‘blew up’ social media with spectacular photos and video clips at the Laboma Pleasure Beach in Accra.

The contradicting images of hardcore muscular beach ballers against the slender and well-defined curves of Ghanaian models dominated social media for long periods.

The fashion stunt was officially the first-ever Ghana bikini beach soccer exhibition at a competitive beach soccer tournament.

The innovative, captivating display of athleticism, modelling and dance was a sight to behold as spectators and the media were entertained by Beautiful Beneath.

The collaboration was the first in a series that have been lined up between the media and marketing department of Ghana Beach Soccer and Beautiful Beneath.

“Sports is full of passion, desire and determination, so by combining these attributes with beauty, elegance and style, we can create a fine balance for mature people to appreciate,” Richmond Mensah, PRO of Beautiful Beneath, said.

True to the hype, the models did not disappoint as they flaunted swim wear, bikinis, general beach wear and an array of lingerie much to the delight of the spectators.

Apart from the beach soccer fraternity and the media, the event was also attended by the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana Weightlifting Federation and the Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Also in attendance was the bankroller of Cheetah FC Abdul Hayye Yartey, who also doubles as the President of the Ghana Body Building Association.

The two-day beach soccer super league ended on Sunday, November 24, with home team Layoca emerging as winners.

Players and officials were presented with medals and trophies by Andrew Okumah Nawil, Regional Coordinating Director for Oti Region.

Layoca would be joined by Accra Sea Lions for the finals in Cape Coast this weekend.