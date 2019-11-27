Pentecost Women Support Orphanage

The women presenting the items to the orphanage

The Women’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), in Sakumono in the Teshie Nungua Area of the Church of Pentecost, has donated a number of items to the New Life Orphanage at Nungua in Accra.

The Orphanage was established 19 years ago by Nii Afotey Botwe II, Chief of Cortinor, Nungua Surburb and currently has a population of 56 children.

The items donated included soaps, detergents, rice, clothing, tissue papers, packs of water, packs of assorted drinks, bread and margarine all valued at about GH¢ 10,000.

The ministry also donated a cash amount of GH¢ 1,200 to the orphanage.

Presenting the items, the District Women’s Ministry Leader of PIWC, Sakumono, Deaconess Joyce Owiredu -Okyere said the Ministry was inspired by Biblical values to support widows and orphans.

In a sermon on the topic, “Put out the old life and embrace a new life,” Mrs. Owiredu Okyere urged the children to lead godly lives and support one another in love and truth.

“As much as possible, you should try not to be angry, we must learn to forgive and forget, “she said, adding, “we must also try to share, don’t keep things to yourself,” she said.

Deaconess Dorcas Hushie, an educationist also encouraged the children to focus on their education in order to achieve their dreams.

She urged them to protect their dreams in order to climb higher the social ladder.

Receiving the items on behalf of the home, Nii Afotey Botwe II expressed his gratitude to the ministry for their support. He said some of the children were in senior high school while some were in the university.

BY Melvin Tarlue