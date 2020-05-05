Becca Out With Covid-19 Song ‘Overcome’

Becca

Ghana’s Afro-Pop singer, Rebecca Acheampong, aka Becca, has released her latest hit single titled, ‘Overcome’ in recognition of the efforts of all frontline workers in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) fight.

Becca put together this inspirational song during this pandemic to send a message of hope and love across, as well as to call on Ghanaians to remain strong as we look forward to a brighter future.

The song, produced by Dunnie, is also to sensitize people about how to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

It encourages affected patients to keep fighting for survival and care for themselves; believing Covid-19 infection is not a death sentence.

According to the singer, “All is not lost during these trying times and this piece is one to uplift and motivate. Surely we will overcome.”

She added that ‘Overcome’ was not only for frontline workers fighting the virus, but also a message of hope, love, resilience and gratitude for the citizenry.

The song is expected to be used as a signature tune and theme song for Covid-19 programmes on all major television and radio stations across the country, particularly those that do daily updates and discussions on Covid-19.

Becca revealed that revenue generated from the song would be donated to Ghana’s Covid-19 Trust Fund to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song is currently available in full audio and video on all mobile networks for download via short code *899*99#. It can also be used as CRBT or a ring tone.

It is also available on all of Becca’s social media handles.

Becca, who has a number of hit songs to her credit, released her first studio album, ‘Sugar’, in 2007 and it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album’s lead song, ‘You Lied to Me’, won Record of the Year at the aforementioned awards show.

Becca has won a number of awards which include Kora Award, National Youth Achievers Award, Ghana Music Awards and 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

In 2013, she headlined the annual Girl Talk concert, which started in 2011.

Becca has performed at a number of musical events which include MTN’s Heroes of Change television, Ghana music Awards and Ghana Meets Naija UK.

By George Clifford Owusu