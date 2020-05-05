Okyeame Kwame Grateful To Fans

Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife/highlife artiste, Okyeame Kwame, whose Made in Ghana album won Album of the Year at the just ended 3 Music Awards, has expressed his profound gratitude to his fans for their immense contribution towards the growth of his music career.

The album beat off competition from ‘As Promised’ by King Promise, ‘Shay On You’ by Wendy Shay, ‘SITE 15′ by R2Bees, ‘Sugar’ by KiDi, ‘The 8th Element’ by Trigmatic, ‘Untamed’ by Samini, ‘Wind of Revival’ by Joe Mettle and ‘Wonder Boy’ by Shatta Wale to win the award.

Okyeame Kwame, who believes he won the award due to his hard work, was grateful to 3 Music Network, organizers of the awards scheme for recognizing his contribution to the growth of the Ghana music industry.

He urged his colleague musicians to compose songs that would shape the youth to become more disciplined and to inculcate in them the real Ghanaian culture.

He appealed to his colleagues to take advantage of the opportunities available to develop themselves and also increase the scope of their markets.

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ project highlights the virtues of all groups of people in Ghana across the various regions and also encourages Ghanaians to be proud of their culture and heritage.

The songs represent the various regions in terms of concept and the artistes featured.

The music videos of the songs also showcase some tourist sites in Ghana, as Kwame’s contribution to marketing Ghana’s tourist sites. This is part of Okyeame Kwame’s resolve to promote tourism through the arts.

The album has songs like ‘Made in Ghana’ which features KiDi, ‘Bra’ which he did with Wutah Afriyie, ‘Dia Tina’ ft Wiyaala & King Ralph and ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ ft Abiana & Atongo Zimba.

Others are ‘Yenzima’ ft Fancy Gadam, ‘Nkunim’ ft Feli Finest & Senku, ‘1956’ ft Kurl Songs & Ayesem, ‘Ino Be My Matter’ ft. Kuami Eugene, ‘Kpa’ ft. Wulomei and ‘Melowo’ ft. Feli Nuna.

The album is available on Aftown, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Apple Music and other online marketing platforms.