NPC Prez Calls For Govt. Support

The President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Samson Deen, has appealed to government to rally support for his outfit.

To him, the three-week mandatory lockdown has had a telling effect on members of the paralympic family as a result of their physique.

Consequently, he is calling on government and corporate Ghana to offer support in various forms to keep the athletes in shape.

“Indeed, the lockdown has really affected our athletes. If some of us who are able bodied are facing a challenge or the other, then your guess is as good as mine. It has not been easy for them.

“We are in dire need for food and cash. We are, therefore, calling on government and corporate institutions to come to our aid. That will ensure they stay at home. We were left out in the food sharing sessions during the lockdown. We know government have us at heart, we need more support,” he said in a post-presentation interview in Accra yesterday.

He expressed gratitude to Limitless Ghana for donating food items to his outfit, and called on other organisations to follow suit.

The Deputy Youth & Sports Minister, Perry Kurtis Okudzeto, promised that plans are in place to support the committee in particular and sports as a whole.

“Government has rolled out plans to ensure that our athletes are in shape. In the coming days, we will announce the specifics. We consider Limitless Ghana support as timely and a shining example for other organisations to follow,” he said.

The Founder of Limitless Ghana, Arnav Nambiar, said, “I believe that this is a vital way to help and during the times of coronavirus, it is vital to help. I want Limitless Ghana to succeed and to ultimately help the disabled community. That is my goal.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum