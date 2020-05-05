I Have Sex 7 Times A Week… Inaki Williams Admits

Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams has said in plain words that the suspension of the league due to COVID-19 has increased the number of times he engages in sexual activity.

The 25-year-old, with Ghanaian parentage, pointed out in an interview that he used to have sex four times before the league break.

He responded to famed YouTuber DJ MaRioo about his sex life saying, “I already said it in La Resistencia (Spanish programme) that I dumped four powders [had sex four times] per week but now I would tell you that it is a seven out of seven. I do full.”





The La Liga 2019 (January) player of the month was a key member of Bilbao before the league was suspended, featuring in 34 matches in all competitions, and hitting the back of the net nine times.



The winner of the Golden Goal of the Season (2018–19) was born in Bilbao, Biscay, to Ghanaian parents (who crossed the desert on foot and jumped the Melilla border fence to reach Spain).

He spent much of his childhood in Pamplona and was playing youth football with local CD Pamplona when he was spotted by Athletic Bilbao, who signed him to their youth set-up at Lezama at the age of 18.

He spent his first season with the Juvenil A side and made a big impression, scoring at the rate of almost a goal a game (eventually ending with 36); the team finished runners-up in the Copa del Rey Juvenil de Fútbol.

And on June 25, 2013 he signed a new contract with the Basque club, running until 2017.

The erstwhile Kwasi Nyantakyi-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) pursued in vain to rope him into the Black Stars.

BY Kofi owusu Aduonum