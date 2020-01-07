Becca To Quit Recording Career By End Of 2020

Becca

Becca has announced that she will end her career as a recording artiste by the end of 2020.

She revealed this in a social media post on Saturday while she stated her plans for the next decade.

She added that she would, therefore, be focusing her attention on her family and other investments when she finally bows out from her 13 year-old recording career.

“This is the beginning of another decade. What are your plans this decade?

I’ll briefly share 3 of mine; 1. End my 13 years as a “RECORDING” artist by the end of 2020. 2. Focus on my several investments 3. Spend more time with my family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Each of these plans is backed up with cutting edge blueprint. As a professional, you need to know when to start and when to let go. I will be making substantive investment in a worthy and talented artist when I draw the curtains.

“But between now and the next 12 months, OMG it’s going to be smash hits after smash hits. Blessed,” she added.

Becca is an award-winning Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to prominence as a contestant on the second season of TV3‘s annual singing competition, Mentor. After exiting the show, she went on release her debut studio album ‘Sugar’ in 2007 under EKB Records. The album’s lead single ‘You Lied To Me’ won the record of the year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

Her second studio album ‘Time 4 Me’ was also released in May 2013. She went on to do other releases and subsequently moved from EKB Records to Zylofon Music.

Her decision to say bye to her recording career has received several reactions from her followers. While some think it is a good decision, others think otherwise.

As to whether she really wants to quit, time can only tell.