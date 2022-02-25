Bechem United Grab 6 Fresh Players

Premiership campaigners, Bechem United have augmented their side with new signings.

The move forms part of the club’s preparations for the second round of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The 2016 FA Cup winners have succeeded in securing the signatures of six players; two strikers, two defenders, a midfielder and a winger.

Club president Kingsley Owusu-Achau told this to reporters, “This has been necessitated as management and the technical team seek to put the appropriate modules in place in the quest to achieve set goals for the season.”

The newcomers include, Cameroonian striker and former player of Salitas FC, Atemengue Awono Junior Benedictus Dieudonne (two years), former Asante Kotoko skillful left-footed winger Godfred Asiamah, former Akosombo United goal poacher Nana Banyin Quayson (three years), and the prolific former Bechem United captain and center back James Yeboah Papa Yaw (one year).

The rest are Bechem born talented defender Desire Owusu, former player of Nkoranza Warriors and the sensational attacking midfielder Emmanuel Owusu (Top Goal Scorer and Best Player – Division 1 Super Cup – 2020/2021), formerly of Tema Youth SC (three years).

Bechem United are currently enjoying a fine run this season; placed second on the league log.

