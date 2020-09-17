Bechem Utd Donates To 2 Hospitals

The staffs of Bechem United and Bechem Government Hospital in a pose after the presentation

Bechem United, in collaboration with Kings Foundation, has supported two medical facilities.

A few days ago, the 2015/16 FA Cup champions presented hospital equipment worth thousands of cedis to the Bechem and Tepa Government Hospitals at Bechem.

The items included ventilation accessories, stethoscopes and personal protection equipment (PPE)

And according to the club CEO, Nana Kwasi Darlington, the gesture was to support the health facility provide quality health service to the people at Bechem, Tepa and its environs.

“This forms part of our numerous programmes to support and make impact in the areas we operate. Plans are in place to extend same help to the Duayaw Nkwanta Government Hospital as soon as possible,” Darlington said.

The Medical Superintendent of Bechem Government Hospital, Dr. Agyei-Darko, expressed gross appreciation to the staff of Bechem United for the gesture.

“We are very thankful for your thoughtful gesture and we commend you for coming up with such critical intervention during these trying times to also complement the efforts of government and Nananom in providing quality healthcare for the people of Tano South and its environs,” an appreciation letter signed by Dr. Agyei-Darko stated.

In like manner, the staff members of Tepa Hospital have expressed appreciation to the club for the assistance.

The gesture was powered by the Diaspora of African Forum (DAF), Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum