COSUA Makes AU Election Petition Global

The Coalition of Supporters’ Unions of Africa (COSUA), which is a civil society partner of the African Union (AU) which uses sports to build African unity, has taken its petition for the postponement of the African Union Commission (AUC) elections to the global stage.

DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered that COSUA has launched the petition online on www.avaaz.org and supported a similar petition launched by the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute on www.change.org.

According to Sarfo Abebrese, the founding president of COSUA, both online petitions are receiving high patronage, but his organisation will not rest on its oars but push further until the AU listens to the cry of the people of Africa and postpone the elections by re-opening nominations for the chairperson position to be contested by interested and qualified individuals.

Lawyer Abebrese, who is also an Attorney of the New York Supreme Court in the USA, appeared on the Diaspora Network Television on September 9, and followed it up with a three-hour live interview with Dr. Susan Tatah on the Pan-African DTV (Germany) last Saturday to promote the campaign.

“I have another one hour slot on AFRICARISE TV from the UK, and we want to eventually make our voices heard on other global networks like CNN, BBC, Aljazeera, etc.,” Abebrese, who once worked as a journalist with Ghana Television, told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS.

He indicated that COSUA also intends to serve each of Africa’s 55 heads of state with a hard copy of the petition they sent to AU Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

“We are serving all the 55 presidents through their embassies in Accra, Addis Ababa and Pretoria before the end of this month,” Lawyer Abebrese said.

He added that they will stop at nothing until the elections are postponed to prevent the current AUC from running unopposed to run the continent for another four-year term.

It could be recalled that COSUA had declared their support for the AU Commission Deputy Chairperson, HE Kwesi Quartey, and former AU Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, both of whom ended up without nomination, to allow HE Faki Mahamat to run unopposed for the upcoming elections.