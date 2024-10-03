‘Bediatuo Responding To Treatment’

Nana Asante Bediatuo

The Office of the President (OOTP) has denied rumuors that Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo is dead.

This was after speculations became rife Tuesday evening that Bediatuo had passed on.

Others said he had suffered stroke, giving cause for anxiety and all sorts of speculations.

A statement from the Presidency yesterday signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, sought to diffuse the speculations, indicating that “following the conclusion of the meeting of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States of America, where he served as a key member of President Akufo-Addo’s delegation, Nana Asante Bediatuo stayed behind to conduct further government business.”

He was then said to have began to feel unwell, and was subsequently admitted to hospital.

The statement however noted that “he (referring to Nana Asante Bediatuo) is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment.”

“According to the medical team, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s recovery is on track, and we remain hopeful for his swift return to full strength,” it said whilst asking for continued prayers and support for him and his family during this difficult period.

The Presidency has since promised to provide further updates when necessary.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent