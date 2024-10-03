CPP Blasts NDC Over Voter Register Propaganda

The Director of Elections for the Convension People’s Party, Habib Yakubu, has slammed the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its propaganda tactics at an IPAC meeting held by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the EC-IPAC meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, Yakubu emphasized that the NDC’s approach is unnecessarily heightening tensions in the country, stating, “Take out propaganda from every argument that you raise. That leads to electrifying the system. The temperature is so high in this country… Ghana must survive and Ghana must live on beyond elections.”

He specifically targeted the NDC’s calls for demonstrations against a draft document, labeling it “above board” and unnecessary.

The CPP Elections Director, Yakubu questioned the need for protests, noting that “everybody understands the word provisional.”

He also cautioned the media against hyping up propaganda, advising them to “differentiate and know that Ghana stands first, and Ghana must win.”

This development comes amidst rising tensions ahead of 2024 elections over the NDC unnecessary attacks on the Electoral Commission.

The NDC has been actively preparing for the polls, having selected its parliamentary candidates for the 276 seats in the Ghanaian Parliament.

However, the party’s relationship with the Electoral Commission has been strained, with the NDC accusing the EC of colluding with the ruling NPP to rig the elections via an illegal voter transfer scheme.

The CPP’s criticism of the NDC’s propaganda tactics is not isolated.

The National Peace Council has also expressed concerns about the potential for violence in the 2024 elections, citing the need for political parties to promote peaceful coexistence which the NDC has refused to sign.

BY Da niel Bampoe