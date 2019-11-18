Bedita Pharma Limited Supports Accra RFA

Felix Bewu (L) receiving one of the items from Terkwor Kwadjo

Bedita Pharma Limited has donated first aid kits to the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) ahead of the screening and scouting of the national U-15 boys’ team in the region.

Donating the kits on behalf of the company, Madam Terkwor Kwadjo, the general manager’s personal secretary, advised the GARFA to use the kits for its intended purpose and promised to give more assistance to the GARFA.

Felix Bewu, who received the kits on behalf of the RFA and its Chairman, Samuel Aboabire, thanked the management of Bedita Pharmaceuticals and assured them of RFA’s quest to make the Greater Accra a beacon of hope for Ghana football and prayed the company to continue assisting the GARFA in subsequent competitions.

From The Sports Desk