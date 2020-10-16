Beef Up Security in Afife to Prevent Western Togoland Attack – Afife Chief

The Chiefs and people of Afife Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency beef up security in the area as they live in fear of another secessionists attack.

The Afife area saw some road blocks and attacks by the separatists last month when they invaded the Mefe and Aveyime Police stations which are all within the North Tongu area.

The Paramount Chief of the area, Torgbui Adrakpanya IV who condemned the acts of the separatists and dissociated the area from the group and attacks noted that there is the need for adequate police presence and provision of patrol vehicles at the Afife and Tadzewu police stations.

According to him, the Afife Traditional Council was not consulted and has therefore not consented to the decision to secede from Ghana. He described the actions of the separatists as a threat to peace, security which could undermine the development of the area and the region.

“We wish to state in no uncertain terms that the Afife Traditional Council disassociates itself from these groups and denounces their criminal activities,” he stressed.

He commended the security forces for responding swiftly to the separatist attacks last month and encouraged them to continue to act professionally to protect lives and property. He further urged them to ensure all perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law.

Torgbui Adrakpanya who is also the President of the Afife Traditional Council reiterated that the Afefe people are peaceful and very much committed to a one united and prosperous Ghana.

He noted that for the fact that the area has the potential to be the food basket of the region and even the country, there is the need for peace and stability to attract investors to the area.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)