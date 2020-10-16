Big Boss Road Show Hits Kumasi

Stonebwoy

Big Boss Energy Drink and Stonebwoy have taken the Big Boss Road Show, which started in Ashaiman, to Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

This forms part of a nationwide road show launched by Big Boss Energy Drink and Stonebwoy to introduce a rebranded version of Big Boss Energy Drink which has his image on the label.

The idea is to create a stronger bond between the product and the positive image, creativity and global appeal of Stonebwoy and the values of hard work, determination and tenacity he portrays.

Actor Lil win, who is also a brand ambassador of Bel-Malt, a sister product from Bel-Beverages, joined the road show to exhibit solidarity and also use his influence to make the road show lively.

Stonebwoy, during road show through principal streets of Kumasi, threw wads of cash to the crowd, after giving free bottles of Big Boss Energy Drink.

Addressing music fans, Stonebwoy urged them to patronize Big Boss Energy Drink, as it contained the right ingredients in the right proportions that were not harmful to humans.

He, however, re-echoed the caution that energy drinks were to be consumed in moderation and not suitable for persons under 18 years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and those sensitive to caffeine.