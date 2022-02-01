Before Showbiz I Wanted To Be An Army Officer-Michy

Showbiz personality, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy has made a startling revelation about her childhood dreams.

Long before showbiz came knocking at her doors, she has revealed that she had always wanted to be an army officer, adding it was because she is in love with the army uniform.

In an interview with Metro TV on Monday, Michy also said that her second dream was to be a race car driver.

“I want to be a lot of things but I think I wanted to join the army the most. I love the uniform. Aside from that, I think I wanted to be a race car driver. That was like my first dream growing up,” she disclosed.

Unfortunately, showbiz has happened to her and she is currently enjoying the experience.

Michy is currently a known figure in Ghana’s showbiz industry with a lot of following. Many know her as starting her career as a model and then moved on to doing music and most recent acting.

She has been featured in the upcoming YN Production movie; The Men We Love which is set to premiere on February 14 on Valentines Day at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall.

Ghanaians, she indicated are appreciative of her works so far and she is grateful for that.

“There is more to come so I’m sure there are more blessings and more loved ones and fans. We are still on the journey,” she indicated.

By Francis Addo