Road Accidents Claim 233 Lives In Tema

Some 233 persons died through road accident in Tema last year, the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service reports.

According to the Tema MTTD, the number of deaths recorded was as a result of staggering 1,394 motor accident cases recorded in the year 2021.

Statistics from the Regional MTTD revealed that the number of accidents increased by 498 when compared to the 896 recorded in 2020.

The death toll from these accidents also increased by 20 percent when compared to the previous year.

According to the statistics, out of the 233 deaths, 171 were male above 18 years, while those below 18 years were 19, with a total number of 35 and 8 representing female above 18 year and below 18 years respectively.

Blaming the surge on road accidents in the region on the withering impact of Covid, THE second in command of the Tema MTTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Amoah said, the most contributing factor of road accident is as a result of indiscipline on the part of motorists.

He said though majority of these accidents were recorded on the Tema- Dodowa- Sogakope stretch as against the general impression that the Tema Motorway contributed hugely to these accidents.

The command he said will intensify it education on road safety this year.

Meanwhile statistics also showed an increase in private vehicle accidents which stood at 787 as against 670 representing commercial vehicle.

There was also an increase in motorcycle accidents which had 355 cases in 2021.

By Vincent Kubi