Behold The Rains Are Close

We are fast approaching the raining season and expectedly, the relevant agencies have embarked upon preparations towards obviating the consequences of flooding especially in Accra.

We cannot vouch for a flood-free raining season in Accra because the bad attitude towards the environment is persisting.

On Friday, Tamale recorded a heavy downpour and we think that it would not be long before Accra records a deluge as we inch closer to the commencement of the raining season which unconfirmed reports say would be early in starting.

A couple of days ago, the Works and Housing Minister demanded of residents close to the Odaw storm drain to stop polluting the place.

It is unfortunate that our attitude towards the environment leaves much to be desired.

The Odaw storm drain, as we compose this editorial, is suffocating as it were from tonnes of garbage which should not have there anyway.

It appears that there is an overwhelming number of irresponsible persons whose attitude of using gutters are garbage receptacles has led to the choking of Accra’s main storm drain.

Last year Kumasi the second largest city in the country recorded floods occasioned by residents’ irresponsible attitude towards the environment.

We shall continue to experience floods and their devastating consequences when we continue to put up such attitudes towards the environment.

The education about the importance of keeping our environment clean and living responsibly is something we should consider as a people.

We are encouraging the authorities to introduce this subject to our children in schools and at our various faith centres across the country. Without such novelty, we shall be fighting a losing battle against the irresponsible attitude of citizens.

The Works and Housing Minister, Asenso-Boakye, lamented the rising cost of clearing filth from the Odaw storm drain an important facility whose abuse has led to disastrous consequences over the years when the rains commence.

Only a few people appreciate the importance of such storm drains let along ensuring that it is bereft of the kind of filth which impedes the free-flow of rainwater through it as it heads for the Atlantic Ocean.

What the minister did not comment about was the construction of structures along waterways.

The MMDAs are still not doing enough to stem this dangerous tide. The Greater Accra Regional started a major exercise and now the MMDAs should continue especially with the rains about to start.

Using public funds for the maintenance of filth created by us is something we should take another look at. It is unsustainable and should be stopped forthwith given our irresponsible attitude towards the environment. We would be saving millions of cedis when we prevent the choking of our main storm drain in Accra.