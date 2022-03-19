VGMA Unveils Nominees Today

Diana Hamilton

Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), wil0l today unveil the nominees for this year’s edition of the awards which will broadcast live on TV3 and on all VGMA Social Media Pages from 11am to 4pm.

The VGMA, which happens to be the biggest music event in Ghana that brings together local and international acts on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music, is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

According to the awards organisers, the official nominees’ announcement and launch will also be held today at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 7:30pm.

It will be attended by a cross section of music stakeholders, artistes and their managers, among others, who have been waiting anxiously to find out which of the many musical works submitted for consideration made it into the final nominees list.

Instituted 22 years ago, the event which started in 2000 has grown to become the most respected awards scheme in the country and the African continent at large.

Some of the categories for this year’s event include Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Unsung Artiste, and a host of others.

This year’s event is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, and powered by Charterhouse.

By George Clifford Owusu