Believe Me; I’ll Fix The Economy– President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that he will change the current economic crisis.

He has therefore asked Ghanaians to have faith in him to change the country’s ailing economy.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo he has kept faith in God that he will fix the situation.

President Akufo-Addo made this remark when addressing congregants at the St. Mark Anglican Church during the inauguration of the Kyebi Archdeaconry to begin the final day of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region.

He stated that Ghana’s current economic crisis too shall pass.

“Let’s keep our faith in God and let’s trust God to use me to turn the fortunes of the nation around. Don’t lose your faith in me. Keep believing me, know that this too shall pass.”

The Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev Felix Odei Annanxy who noted the global economic crisis pleaded with the president to have “direct contact with God for vision to lead the country right and change the economy.”

By Vincent Kubi