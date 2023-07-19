Belinda Aflakpui: Ghanaian Costume And Makeup Designer Gaining Global Recognition

Belinda Ama Aflakpui

Belinda Ama Aflakpui, a prominent figure in Ghana’s costume and makeup design industry, has been making waves globally with her exceptional talent.

Her recent work, “Coming To Africa: Welcome To Ghana,” was honoured at The African Film Festival in Dallas (TAAF), USA.

Belinda currently serves as a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI). She has gained a reputation as an adept costume and makeup designer through her involvement in numerous projects in films, series, commercials and theatre.

Her latest masterpiece, the award-winning film “Coming To Africa: Welcome To Ghana,” is set to premiere on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

Ama Aflakpui’s passion for her craft is evident in her remarkable work. She has collaborated with various production houses, including Farmhouse Productions and Ad-visors, showcasing her exceptional skills.

Recognizing the crucial role of costume and makeup designers in the success of a film project, Aflakpui always goes the extra mile to create the perfect designs that complement each unique production.

Her portfolio includes notable projects such as the popular series “YOLO” and “Stryke,” as well as commercials for well-known brands such as MTN, Pepsodent, UMB, Malta Guinness, GHACEM amongst others.

Throughout her career, Belinda has had the privilege of working with esteemed celebrities, including Lydia Forson, Roselyn Ngissah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nadia Buari, Naa Ashorkor, Zynnell Zuh, Jessica Larny, John Dumelo, Adjetey Annan, among many others.

In addition to her professional achievements, Aflakpui is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts, with a major in costume and makeup, at the School of Performing Arts, Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ghana, Legon.

With her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft, Belinda Ama Aflakpui is truly making a name for herself in the global film industry, putting Ghanaian costume and makeup design on the international stage.