NCA Addresses Market Imbalances With New Technology

Joe Anokye

In an effort to address market imbalances in Ghana’s telecommunications sector, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has introduced technology neutrality for non-Significant Market Power (SMP) operators.

This will allow Vodafone and AT to re-farm their spectrum assignment in the 900MHz, 1800MHz, and 2100MHz bands to provide 4G services, subject to paying an annual premium.

Technology neutrality aims at creating a level playing field for all telecommunications operators and stimulating investment in infrastructure for the deployment of 4G networks by the non-SMP operators.

The benefits of technology neutrality include enhanced consumer choice for 4G services and improved competitiveness for non-SMP operators.

The NCA remains committed to fostering an environment that encourages investment, competition, and technological advancement for the benefit of all stakeholders. This move is a significant step towards addressing market imbalances and boosting consumer choice in Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

The NCA was established by an Act of Parliament in 1996 and is responsible for regulating the communications sector in Ghana.

This recent initiative is in line with the NCA’s efforts to promote fair competition and encourage investment in the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

By Vincent Kubi