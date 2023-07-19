Bawumia Ends Campaign in Ashanti Region

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a final push ahead of the upcoming elections, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is bringing his extensive campaign tour in the Ashanti Region to an end on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in his bid to becoming the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 polls.

Encouragingly, a prominent political figure and potential presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia managed to establish a strong connection with the delegates in the region.

He will be meeting delegates from Offinso North, Offinso South, Afigya Kwabre North, Afigya Kwabre South, and Old Tafo Pankrano Constituencies today July 19, 2023 to end the campaign tour.

Dr. Bawumia, a prominent member of the ruling party, has been actively engaging with party delegates and constituents as he gauges support for his potential bid for the presidency.

The Ashanti Region, known for its political significance and strong support for the ruling party, has been a key focus of his campaign efforts.

Throughout the day, Dr. Bawumia held a series of rallies and public meetings in various locations across the region.

His charismatic and passionate speeches resonated with the delegates and attendees, as he emphasized the message of progress and development under the hashtag #Bawumia2024, It’s possible.

Addressing the crowd ahead of today’s engagements, Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received in the Ashanti Region.

He highlighted the accomplishments of the ruling party during its tenure and outlined his vision for the future, emphasizing the importance of unity and economic growth.

“It is possible for Ghana to achieve great things,” Dr. Bawumia proclaimed to the enthusiastic audience. “We have witnessed significant progress in various sectors, and we must continue on this trajectory to ensure a prosperous future for our beloved nation.”

The delegates and supporters present at the events expressed their enthusiasm for Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy, noting his experience and expertise in economic matters, which have been instrumental in the country’s development. Many lauded his ability to connect with the electorate and his dedication to uplifting the lives of Ghanaians.

As the campaign trail winds down, Dr. Bawumia’s presence in the Ashanti Region has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on party delegates and constituents alike. The momentum gained during this final day of campaigning will likely shape the upcoming party nominations and subsequent general elections.

The nation eagerly awaits the final decision on Dr. Bawumia’s bid for the presidency, as political dynamics continue to unfold. Will he secure the party’s nomination and become a formidable contender in the 2024 elections? Only time will tell.

By Vincent Kubi