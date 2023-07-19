FDA Warns Unlicensed Bottled Water Producers

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned manufacturers against producing sachet and bottled water without licenses.

The Chief Executive Officer, Delese Mimi Darko in a statenment said the operation of such facilities without compliance with the needed regulations poses a public health risk.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has noted with concern the increasing number of non-compliance among some sachet/bottled water producers. This has the potential to compromise public health, including causing an outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, and typhoid,” parts of the statement read.

The FDA called on all manufacturers without licenses to suspend operations, take steps to regularize their operations and also register their products immediately.

The Authority noted that any manufacturer that fails to abide by this will face regulatory sanctions.

“The FDA’s industrial support team is available to provide training and technical support to the industry,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the FDA urged the general public to check the registration status of regulated products from their website or through the proper platform before purchasing.

BY Daniel Bampoe