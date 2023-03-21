Bench Warrant For Escapee Prisoner

An Accra High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Pious Anundoabil Ayoma, a robbery and attempted murder suspect who escaped from the Manet Police Station in Accra where he was remanded pending his transfer to the Nsawammedium securityprison.

The suspect was expected to be brought to court yesterday by prison officers but the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, was told that the suspect had escaped from police custody and strenuous efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A State Attorney yesterday informed the court that the prosecution had filed its disclosures as ordered by the court.

She subsequently prayed the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the accused wo had gone into hiding since his escape. The court granted the request.

The suspect was hauled before an Accra High Court over charges of robbery and attempted murder of his former employers and was remanded into prison custody following a request by the prosecution.

Prosecuting documents filed before the court indicate that Pius who lives off the Spintex road in Accra works with a private security company and was assigned to a couple who are the complaints in the case.

He served as security guard for the couple until he was relieved of that post upon a complaint made by the couple to his (the accused person’s) supervisor for petty stealing at their residence.

He went back to the complainants’ house on January 21, 2020, where he attacked the security man on duty, tied his legs and arms with rope and neck tie and hit him several times with the but of a gun.

He then gained access to the main house with a duplicate key which he already had, forcefully broke into their bathroom where one of the complainants (the wife) was freshening up to go to church.

He then ordered her to transfer some money from her phone to a mobile number which investigations later revealed was registered in his name and the woman transferred GH₵2,000 to the number and the accused later assaulted her and tied her in the room where he kept the security man.

The accused went ahead and ransacked the rooms and collected various items belonging to the couple, including two iPhones, one Dell Laptop computer, one DSTV decoder, one Subwoofer, a 32 inches Samsung Television, one 55-inch Philip flat Screen Television.

Pius, according to court documents ordered the woman to order an Uber with her phone which she did and the accused conveyed the stolen items into the vehicle with the assistance of the driver.

He then laid ambush in wait for the husband who had returned from work and shot at him after he tried to recuse his wife who was tied to a toilet seat.

The accused then entered the Uber and ordered the driver at gun point to drive and complied and drove off but the accused during the trip ordered the Uber driver to stop a taxi for him which the driver did and the accused transferred his booty into the taxi which drove away.

The Police at this point had been informed about the activities of the accused and they traced him to Kassapreko in Accra where they met him in the taxi and he pointed a gun at the Police and managed to escape leaving the booty behind.

He then ran to Fumbisi in the Upper East Region where he was arrested but had fired at the police and injured some officers in the process.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak