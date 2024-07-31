Bennet Needs Help For Life-Changing Surgery

Bennet Agbagba

Family of Bennet Agbagba, a 14-year-old who is set to undergo surgery to correct severe bow-leggedness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is appealing for public financial support to aid his operation.

Bennet’s condition, diagnosed as Recurrent Bilateral Blount’s Disease, has worsened despite a previous corrective surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.

Dr. Michael Segbefia, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Korle-Bu, has emphasised the urgency of Bennet’s situation.

“He will benefit from a Taylor spacial frame corrective devise, which is essential for his treatment,” Dr. Segbefia explained. “Unfortunately, this device is not available in the hospital and must be imported for both of his lower limbs.”

The total estimated cost for the surgery and the necessary equipment is $10,000, a significant amount that poses a challenge for Bennet’s family.

His father, Frank Agbagba, who is struggling to cover the costs, has reached out to the public for assistance.

“The estimate provided by Korle-Bu is far beyond my capacity,” she stated. “I am appealing to the public for any financial support that can help my son receive this critical surgery,” he said.

The public is encouraged to come together to support this young boy in his time of need, helping him regain the ability to walk upright and continue his education.

Support can be channeled to his father, Frank Agbagba, on 0244577568.