MoH To Recruit 15,200 Nurses

Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the recruitment of 15,200 nurses and midwives into the country’s healthcare delivery system.

The announcement follows the Ministry of Finance (MoF) financial clearance for the recruitment process to commence.

A statement issued in Accra by the Ministry of Health Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adara, on Friday, July 26, 2024, said the recruitment process will commence on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 12:00 noon.

“Interested and qualified candidates are instructed to formally apply through the Ministry of Health’s online application portal by logging onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and to follow the provided instructions.

The deadline for application submission is Friday, August 23, 2024, at 6 pm,” the announcement said.

The Ministry has emphasised that the recruitment process will be highly transparent, to give equal opportunities to all applicants.

The applicants were also warned against any person who may approach them with the promise of assistance for a fee.

It said that the Ministry does not require any payment for this recruitment process, and anyone who pays money is doing so at their own risk.

“The Ministry therefore advises all applicants not to make any payment for this process. Whoever pays money does so at his/her own risk,” it stated.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak