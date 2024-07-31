Ama Dokua, Works Minister Inspect GARID Project

Ama Dokua (right), with the minister and others during the inspection

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, on Tuesday, accompanied the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to inspect ongoing projects under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

This initiative is designed to provide critical infrastructure improvements to communities plagued by recurrent floods.

The GARID project, a US$200 million initiative funded by the World Bank, aims to enhance flood risk management, solid waste management, and improve basic infrastructure in the Odaw River Basin communities. Alogboshie, a suburb within the Okaikwei North Municipality, stands to be the first beneficiary with plans for new access roads, primary and secondary drains, street lights, and water network extensions.

Residents have hailed Asiamah-Adjei for her proactive role in ensuring that government expedites the project to help the constituency. “We are grateful to Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei for her dedication and efforts to bring these essential improvements to our community. This project will significantly reduce the flooding that has been a persistent problem for us,” said Veronica Lartey, a local resident.

It will be recalled that the sitting opposition NDC lawmaker for the Okaikwei North Constituency, Theresa Lardi Awuni, in May joined forces with her opposition lawmakers to block the approval of a US$150 million loan aimed at addressing severe flooding issues in her constituency. The loan is part of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, designed to provide critical infrastructure improvements to communities plagued by recurrent floods.

The GARID project is seen as a lifeline for the low-income communities, including Akweteyman and Nima, which also face significant flooding challenges. The former Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, highlighted the importance of the project at a sod-cutting ceremony in December last year, emphasising the benefits of improved public services and reduced flood risks.