Berekum Drug Peddlers Arrested

Five suspected drug users and peddlers in Berekum are currently in the grips of the Police, after they were picked up in a swoop, conducted to clampdown on criminal activities in the Municipality of the Bono Region.

The suspects identified as Felix Nyarko,18; Ernest Atta Yeboah, 22; Emmanuel Darko, 22; Gideon Nketiah, 22, and Fredrick Takyi 20, have been placed in police custody for further investigations.

The Police upon a search managed to retrieve six containers filled with dried leaves and a piece of compressed leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp on them.

The Police in a report said the swoop was conducted in the Berekum Township and Senase, a suburb, believed to be criminal hideouts and narcotic peddling places.

Meanwhile, the suspects are expected to be put before court on Monday.

– BY Daniel Bampoe