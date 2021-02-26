Bergins Reach Out To Tennis Acadamy

Bergins Outreach executives and members of the academy in a group photograph

Bergins Outreach, a non-profit all volunteer organization, has donated tennis equipment to the St. Francis Tennis Academy in Ashaiman.

The Outreach’s mission is to provide low-cost and no cost athletic apparel and equipment to the youth to get them active and improve their wellbeing.

The CEO of Bergins Outreach and a former tennis player, Jynna Asiedu-Ofei, presented the items which comprised of tennis rackets, balls and tennis shoes.

According to her, “My siblings and I got the opportunity to study abroad (USA) through gaining tennis scholarships. So the aim is to create and give children the same opportunity.

“The donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their training.

“Bergins outreach chose St. Francis because of the tennis stars it had been able to produce in the years past and still producing despite the very limited resources it had.

“Also we believed it was a foundation where we could track progress of the children and be part of the great things they are already doing; and would continue supporting less privileged children with sports and school supplies to make a difference and support the community,” she added

From The Sports Desk