Bernard Amankwah Drops Video For ‘He Lives In Me’

Bernard Amankwah

Gospel artiste, Bernard Amankwah, has revealed that his much-awaited music video for his song titled ‘He Lives In Me’ is ready, and will be released very soon to entertain gospel music lovers as well as his fans.

The video, which was shot at some selected locations in the country, was produced by Solid Multi Media, and directed by one of the best music video directors in Ghana, Ezekiel Tetteh (Stip).

The worship song, which has good instrumentation with a danceable beat, encourages Christians to be strong in the Lord even when the whole world turns against them.

According to the gospel artiste, the video was carefully packaged to promote his brand and music on both local and international music markets, adding that it is something gospel music lovers and particularly his fans would enjoy watching.

He is hopeful that the song and its video would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, especially Christians, and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

He mentioned that the yet to be released music video will be available on all social media platforms including YouTube and iTunes, soon after it’s released.

Credited with songs such as ‘His Presence’, ‘The Glory Has Come’, ‘Mercy Rescued Me’, Bernard Amankwah believes that the video, when released, will definitely make an impact on the music scene.

Recently, he was honoured with two prestigious awards for his dedication to national and community volunteerism. He believes the awards were as a result of his hard work, adding that Ghanaian music fans have accepted his style of music.

Bernard Amankwah was honoured with enviable United States’ Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, under President Barack Obama, in recognition and appreciation for his commitment to strengthening the nation and communities.

The gospel artiste, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of His Presence Ministries, is the brain behind ‘Celebration of His Grace’, which has been the perfect avenue for gospel music lovers and worshipers to come together to worship and praise God.

He told BEATWAVES in an interview that he joined the gospel music industry not for monetary gains, but to use music as a medium to bring people closer to God.

He added that his duty as a gospel artiste is to use music as a tool to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

BY George Clifford Owusu