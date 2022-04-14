Sarkodie Performs For Otumfuo In US

Otumfuo in a group photograph with Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame

and others at the Manhyia Palace

THE OCCUPANT of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to mark his 72nd birthday on May 6, 2022, in a grand style at Memphis in the US.

Top Ghanaian musicians, including Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, and Stonebwoy, would be performing for the king on the day.

Otumfuo is set to travel to the US and take part in the 2022 ‘Memphis in May International Festival’, which the aforementioned musicians would also be attending.

The festival is devoted to honouring the culture and heritage of Ghana, from May 3 to 9, 2022. This means that Otumfuo would be in Memphis when he turns 72.

The Executive Chairman of EON3 Group, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, has announced that Sarkodie and his colleagues would perform for Otumfuo on his birthday.

In his remarks, when he led the musicians to the Manhyia Palace, he said, “Otumfuo, your grandchildren, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame, have decided to perform for you.

“They are aware that during your 72nd birthday on May 6, 2022, you will be in Memphis, US, and so, they have pledged to stage a concert to make your birthday memorable.”

Significantly, the upcoming performance by the celebrated musicians to honour Otumfuo is being facilitated by the EON3 Group, KGL Group and KGL Foundation.

Otumfuo, in his response, stated that he was thrilled that these top musicians have decided to perform for him to make his 72nd birthday grand and memorable in the US.

He explained that he would be participating in the 2022 ‘Memphis in May International Festival’ to help market the country, and boost Ghana’s developmental aspirations.

The Founder and Executive Chairman of GLICO Group, Kwame Acheampong-Kyei, and the MD of the State Housing Company (SHC), Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, were also at the palace.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi