Illegal Firearm Suspect Fined GHS 576

The Nalerigu District Court presided by His worship Simon Kofi Bediako, has sentenced Yidana Mohammed, 65, to a fine of 48 penalty units.

This was after the accused person pleaded guilty to the offense.

Yidana Mohammed was arrested for possession of a foreign manufactured single barrel gun and two BB cartridges at Teanoba, a village near Nalerigu in the East mamprusi municipality of the North East region.

He was charged with possession of arms and ammunition without authority.

The accused person has however paid the fine and was freed.

In a related development, accused persons Kolgu Dawuda, 45, and Mohammed Bugri,31 who were found in possession of 14 and 7 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp have been remanded into police custody to reappear in court on April 21, 2022.

The two have been charged with possession of Narcotic drugs without authority.

The North East Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain, told DGN Online that the police are awaiting the results of the forensic tests on the substance and if it comes out positive the accused persons will be arraigned for trial.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu