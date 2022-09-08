Bernard Avle’s Wife Laid To Rest

Ace broadcaster, Bernard Koku Avle has laid his beautiful wife, Justine to rest today Thursday September 8, 2022.

The burial service was held at the East Legon branch of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God in Accra.

Friends and loves including media practitioners and high profile personalities in government including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumis and the corporate society attended the service to mourn with him as he laid his wife to eternity.

There was private burial.

Thanksgiving service has been scheduled for Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The thanksgiving service will be held at Makarios Chapel New Legon where family members and loved ones will converge.

Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Accra on August 3, 2022.

Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in 2011.

Bernard Avle and wife Justine Avle have five kids together; four boys and a girl who’s about 3 months old.

By Vincent Kubi