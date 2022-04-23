Bernard Okoe-Boye Grateful To Akufo-Addo For His Appointment

Former Member of Parliament (MP) of Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his appointment as the Chief Executive of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

His appointment which takes effect from May 3, 2022, was announced on Thursday, via a letter, signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The former Deputy Health Minister’s appointment as the acting boss of NHIA pending approval by the board appears to have brought joy to his heart as he took to his social media platforms to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government.

He wrote that In His own time, He makes all things beautiful. I thank God Almighty for remembering me. I remain eternally grateful to His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo for doing me this honor. Finally I would like to thank all of you for your love, well wishes and prayers. To God be the glory, a great thing he has done.”

Prior to that the medical Doctor was seen on radio singing songs to praise God for blessings bestow on him.

He sang his popular local gospel music Aseda Nka Onyame to wit, all thanks be to God, saying that he was overwhelmed by the love and congratulatory messages that had started pouring in for him.

The former Board Chairman of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital assured he will serve to deliver on his mandate effortlessly.

Dr Okoe-Boye indicated he will be a selfless servant at NHIA to ensure the outfit succeeds just as he did at Korle Bu.

By Vincent Kubi