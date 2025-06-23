Bernice Ansah, Uncle Ato Headline National Believers Concert

Bernice Ansah

Bernice Ansah Ministries in collaboration with Zamar Praise is ready to host the 13th edition of the National Believers Thanksgiving Concert on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event, which is on the theme: “The Lord Has Turned Our Captivity,” aims to bring together Christians in worship as well as project the word of God through music.

The event, which will start at 6:30pm, is expected to bring together hundreds of music lovers to the venue to enjoy some spirit-filled live musical performances.

Bernice Ansah, who is known for songs such as ‘Gbenze Gbenze’, ‘Immigration Na Ye Tight’, and ‘You Deserve All The Glory’ among others, will headline the event which is expected to attract a number of personalities which include politicians, gospel music stakeholders, and gospel music lovers among others.

The concert promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

Bernice Ansah is expected to captivate the audience alongside some selected Ghanaian seasoned gospel music icons like Uncle Ato, Jack Alolome, Empress Gifty, Cecilia Marfo, Minister Edna, Carl Clottey, Minister Alexandra, Jojo Amponsah, Abraham Amponsah and a host of others.

Some religious leaders such as Pastor Benjamin Adjah Torgbor from USA among others have been invited to grace the event.

President John Dramani Mahama has also been invited as the guest of honour to grace the event, which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms.

Bernice Ansah Ministries is undoubtedly unique, as it is marked by the heart of a woman who is determined to lead the nation in true, unbridled worship to a God who so deeply desires it.

By Florence Adom Asamoah