Gifty Anti Embarks On Int. Tour

Gifty Anti

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster and gender advocate, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has embarked on an international tour to commemorate the 17th anniversary of her iconic television programme, The Standpoint—now known as TSP with Gifty Anti.

The show, which was rebranded in May 2024 to bring together the two powerful brands—Gifty Anti and The Standpoint—continues to spotlight the untold stories of women from all walks of life, adding greater depth and value to its impact.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, she will host two major events in the United States and the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, she made a special appearance at LIMS African Restaurant in Hagerstown, Maryland, for an event dubbed “OGA Invades Maryland, Virginia & Washington.”

The programme, which was scheduled for 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, featured a book signing of her children’s book ‘The Princess and Jazz’, African food shopping at the Makola International Market on-site, and an opportunity for families to meet and interact with her.

In the United Kingdom, Gifty Anti will headline Chat & Dine with Gifty Anti on Friday, July 11, 2025, which marks the exact date of the show’s 17th anniversary.

The dinner event, hosted by Akosua Tiana, will celebrate the legacy of the rebranded TSP with Gifty Anti and its enduring mission of women’s empowerment.

While in the UK, she will also take part in other speaking engagements in London and the Midlands, as part of the broader international tour.

The celebration continues in August when she will travel to France to host another round of book signing events, further extending her outreach and engagement with global audiences.