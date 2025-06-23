Naa Agyeman, Samini To Share Stage At Adinkra Festival In Toronto

Naa Agyeman

Renowned Ghanaian highlife artiste, Naa Agyeman, is set to perform alongside celebrated dancehall act Samini at the upcoming Adinkra Festival in Toronto, Canada.

The event is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 26, with the performances happening on Saturday at the National Event, 1000 Finch Avenue West, Toronto, Ontario M3J2V5.

The festival, which is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees, will provide a unique platform for Ghanaians and other African nationals to connect, network, and promote Ghana’s rich musical culture on a global stage.

Both Samini and Naa Agyeman, widely known for their numerous hit songs and strong presence in the highlife and dancehall scenes, have made their marks on various musical stages alongside some of the continent’s most respected music icons. Their performance in Toronto will focus on showcasing Ghanaian music through live band performances.

Also set to headline the event is veteran musician Bessa Simons. They will be joined by supporting acts such as Yaw Stone, Leon Jones, Shebre Music and Culture Group, and others.

This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable night of powerful live music and celebration of Ghanaian artistry. Organisers say the festival is “meant to bring their fans in Toronto together on one platform, have fun and dance to their favourite tunes that made waves some years back.”

Samini and Naa Agyeman are expected to deliver electric, back-to-back performances of their most beloved hits. Samini, often referred to as the King of African Dancehall, is set to thrill the crowd with popular tracks like ‘Linda’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, ‘Body Flame’, ‘Iskoki’, ‘Movement’, ‘Scatter Bad Mind’, and ‘Breaking News’.

BEATWAVES learnt that the ‘King of African Dancehall’ will perform to sway women off their feet, something he is good at doing anytime he takes the stage.