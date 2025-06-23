Former SWAG President Ackah Anthony Passes On

Ackah Anthony

FORMER PRESIDENT of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Ackah Anthony, has passed away after a short illness. Joy Sports confirms that he died in the early hours of Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Mr. Anthony led SWAG from 2007 to 2015, serving as the association’s sixth president. His tenure was marked by strong advocacy for sports development, memorable editions of the annual SWAG Awards, and a successful nationwide membership drive. He also oversaw the redesign and renovation of the SWAG Club House in Dansoman.

Beyond SWAG, Mr. Anthony was a respected journalist and former Assistant Editor of Graphic Sports at the Graphic Communications Group.

He was also widely known for his candid and influential ‘Candid Corner’ column on the back page of The Mirror newspaper, where he addressed critical issues in Ghana’s sports sector with clarity and courage.

Ackah Anthony is survived by his wife, Evelyn — a former director at the Ministry of Information — and four children.

BY Wletsu Ransford