Widow of Late Nigerian Boxer Denied Access to GBA Donation

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

MARIA ADEBUSOLA Olanrewaju, widow of the late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, has revealed she is yet to receive the $3,000 donation made by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) during the repatriation of her husband’s remains to Nigeria.

Mrs. Olanrewaju said internal family disputes have prevented her from accessing the funds. “The family members of my husband are fighting over the $3,000 donated by the entourage from Ghana. The money is yet to be given to me,” she stated.

She further expressed distress over being sidelined during the funeral. According to her, she and her children were barred from participating in final rites and denied access to her husband’s body. “Immediately we received my husband’s body, his family did not allow me to perform my rites. They did not give me and the children access,” she added.

The boxer died in Ghana after collapsing in the ring during a bout with Ghana’s John Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena. An autopsy confirmed he died of cardiac arrest.

The GBA, which facilitated the return of his body to Nigeria, had pledged the $3,000 donation to support the bereaved family.

BY Wletsu Ransford