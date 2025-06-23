Basketball star Kevin Durant Buys Stake in PSG

Kevin Durant (in cap) with PSG officials

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has acquired a minority stake in Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), marking a major step in the French club’s growing ambitions beyond football.

The Phoenix Suns forward has entered a strategic partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), PSG’s majority owners, and will contribute his expertise as the club prepares to expand into professional basketball.

“It is an honour to partner with QSI and to be a shareholder of PSG, a club and a city that is deeply close to my heart,” said Durant. “This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth.”

Durant’s media and investment firm, Boardroom, will collaborate with PSG on various commercial and content ventures as part of the deal. The partnership also comes amid QSI’s interest in owning a team in a proposed European basketball league backed by the NBA and FIBA.

Although already linked to PSG through minority stakeholder Arctos Partners, Durant’s new investment gives him a direct role in the club’s evolving multi-sport strategy.

The move follows his recent gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics and his inclusion in Forbes’ 2025 list of highest-paid athletes.

QSI, which took over PSG in 2011, has transformed the club into a powerhouse, securing 11 Ligue 1 titles and their maiden Champions League triumph, a 5-0 win over Inter Milan last month.