Black Queens Beat Malawi 3-1 In Pre- WAFCON Friendly

GHANA’S BLACK Queens secured a confident 3-1 victory over Malawi’s Scorchers in a pre-WAFCON friendly at the Ziaida Complex in Benslimane on Saturday, June 15.

Despite a bright start, the Queens fell behind in the 15th minute when Malawi’s Sani Tendai converted a free kick after a defensive lapse. Ghana quickly regrouped, and forward Doris Boaduwaa leveled the score in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot after Alice Kusi was fouled in the box.

Boaduwaa struck again eight minutes later, seizing a loose ball at the edge of the area to fire home a long-range effort and put Ghana ahead. She completed her hat-trick late in the game, heading home from a Princella Adubea cross with seven minutes to go.

Head coach Kim Bjorkegren made four changes to the side that faced Ivory Coast last month. Among the notable adjustments, Nancy Amoh of Ampem Darkoa earned her first start, while Adubea returned to her preferred right-wing position.

The Queens will continue their preparations with a second friendly against Benin—who step in for Botswana—on Wednesday, June 25.

BY Wletsu Ransford