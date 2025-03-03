Bessa Simons Headlines Adamfopa Talent Quest Launch

Bessa Simons

Four talented Ghanaian artistes, Bessa Simons, Efya, Kelvyn Boy and Clemento Suarez will be storming Alliance Française in Accra to thrill music fans at the grand launch of the much-anticipated Adamfopa Talent Quest Show, a music talent reality contest.

Scheduled for May RAM Media Concepts, organisers of the event, are stopping at nothing to ensure that the artistes make the launch a memorable one.

The main event, which will take place in France, seeks to foster artistic collaboration and strengthen cultural ties between Africa and Europe.

It also aims to discover and nurture the creative talents of young Africans born and raised in the diaspora.

The four performing artistes are expected to rock the stage alongside the legendary dancehall artiste Samini, Jupitar among others.

Bessa Simons, Efya, Kelvyn Boy, Clemento Suarez among others billed to rock the event, are renowned for their electrifying live performances and captivating stage presence.

They are expected to perform most of their classic hits songs to entertain invited guests at the event.

The launch of the Adamfopa Talent Quest in Ghana, forms part of activities lined up to celebratethis year’s Ghana Music Month.

According to the organisers, the event would be streamed live on some selected social media platforms for fans who could not make it to the launch ceremony.

With its mission to empower young African talents and bridge cultural gaps, the Adamfopa Talent Quest promises to be a groundbreaking initiative in the creative arts industry in Europe.

The CEO of RAM Media Concepts, Mr. Augustine Mark, told BEATWAVES in an interview that his outfit has created a platform for young people to develop their talents and prepare themselves for mainstream music success.

“With Adamfopa Talent Quest, we are giving other African nationals living in Europe the opportunity to showcase their talents,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu