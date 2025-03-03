MUSIGA Visits Minister

MUSIGA delegation in a group photograph with the minister

A delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), along with representatives of the families of the late music legends Teddy Osei and Naa Amanua, have paid a visit to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

The meeting was attended by MUSIGA executives and renowned musician Divine Drummer Okyerema Asante.

The visit was to inform the minister about the upcoming funeral rites for Teddy Osei of Osibisa fame and Naa Amanua, two iconic figures in Ghana’s music industry.

Teddy Osei, a co-founder of the influential afro-rock group Osibisa, and Naa Amanua, a celebrated traditional musician, have left an indelible mark on Ghanaian music and culture.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the minister on the planned ceremonies and cultural events that will honour the lives and contributions of these music legends.

They emphasised the significance of these events in celebrating Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and the impact of the late musicians on the country’s music scene.

Madam Gomashie expressed her condolences to the families and acknowledged the immense contributions of Teddy Osei and Naa Amanua to Ghana’s cultural landscape.

She pledged the ministry’s support for the funeral rites, recognising the importance of these events in promoting cultural tourism and celebrating Ghanaian music globally.

The minister also highlighted the ministry’s commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural environment that honours the legacy of Ghana’s music icons while promoting the country’s creative arts sector.

The MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, congratulated the minister on her appointment and expressed the appreciation of the families for the cordial reception.

The meeting concluded with a call for collaboration between the Tourism Ministry, MUSIGA, and the families to ensure that the funeral rites are a fitting tribute to these musical legends and contribute to the growth of Ghana’s tourism and cultural industries.