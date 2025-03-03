I’ll Develop Tourism Sector – Mahama

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to develop the tourism sector to attract more tourists into the country.

He also expressed government’s commitment to developing Osu Castle into a more attractive tourist site.

The president announced this during his first State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 27, 2025, which summarised the accomplishments of his administration in the first 50 days in office.

He asserts that tourism, culture, and the creative arts remain vital pillars of the nation’s development strategy, making substantial contributions to job creation, economic expansion, and intercultural interaction.

According to him, in order to establish Ghana as a top global travel destination, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts has started creative projects to boost the sector.

He listed other positive initiatives aimed at utilising Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant creative sector, while also acknowledging that the ministry has launched transformative initiatives to position Ghana as a premier global destination, which is positive in recent years.

“The Blackstar Experience, the government’s flagship initiative, aims to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora,” he said.

“Our goal is to establish the Blackstar Experience as a distinctively Ghanaian travel brand by offering carefully chosen cultural, historic, and creative arts experiences in partnership with the private sector, diplomatic missions, ministries, departments, and agencies,” he pointed out.

The Blackstar Experience will include street carnivals, a film week, fashion festival, food fair, performances of plays, concert party competitions, among others.

“Ghana’s democratic and peaceful atmosphere makes us a desirable location for high-profile events, business conventions, and international summits,” he said.

According to President Mahama, the government is committed to reviving the Accra Marine Drive Project, a significant urban redevelopment initiative that seeks to transform roughly 241 acres of Accra’s coastline into a bustling business and tourism destination.

“Progress on this important project stalled under the previous administration, despite the Cabinet’s approval during my presidency in 2016,” he stated.

To get this significant project back on track, the president said his government will review the work that has been done and take prompt action.

By George Clifford Owusu