Real Madrid Stumble In La Liga Race

Isco celebrates scoring against former side Real Madrid

Real Betis secured a memorable 2-1 comeback victory against Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium on Saturday.

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso and Isco’s penalty ensured that Real Betis walked away with the win despite Brahim Diaz’s opening goal.

The game was played on level despite the difference in star power, with Betis causing more than a few problems for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The result saw Real Madrid dropping to third place on the La Liga table after rivals Atletico Madrid secured a late 1-0 home win over Athletic Club.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has told his players to ‘wake up’ following their 2-1 La Liga loss. “If we play like this again on Tuesday (Champions League), we won’t win; hopefully this wakes us up,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“Let it be a lesson for the next game. In recent games, we were more organised and compact, but that was not the case against Betis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Isco has apologised for a knee slide celebration he performed after scoring against them in the 2-1 victory for Real Betis. ‘I apologized to all the Real Madrid fans for my celebration after scoring. I am very grateful to Real Madrid, they will always be in my heart,” he said.