GFA Expresses Gratitude To Mahama For Support

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering passion for the Black Stars and Ghanaian football, a sentiment shared by millions across the country.

In response to the President’s recent State of the Nation address (SoNA), the GFA acknowledged his remarks on the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), agreeing that the setback does not reflect the true talent within Ghanaian football.

Despite the disappointment, the association took comfort in Ghana sitting second in their World Cup qualifying group, with just two goals separating them and first-placed Comoros.

To ensure a stronger performance moving forward, the GFA’s Executive Council has implemented measures aimed at strengthening both the Management and Technical teams of the Black Stars.

The association expects these changes to have a positive impact in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March and beyond.

The GFA also endorsed President’s call for greater transparency regarding the budgeting and expenditure of the Black Stars and all national teams.

It reiterated that it has consistently provided the Ministry of Sports with initial budget drafts for national teams, emphasizing that all financial transactions related to the Black Stars are exclusively handled by the Ministry.

The association affirmed its commitment to supporting the Ministry in ensuring transparency and pledged to collaborate in keeping the public informed about financial matters concerning the national teams.

Encouraged by the President’s dedication to Ghanaian football, the GFA expressed its eagerness to work closely with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to fulfill the aspirations of Ghanaians and elevate the country’s football to greater heights.

By Wletsu Ransford