FIFA Confirms Accra Sports Stadium For Ghana-Chad Game

FIFA has officially confirmed the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad. The match is scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, at 19:00 GMT.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has closed down the Accra Sports Stadium in September last 2024, for maintenance work.

This was barely a week after closed down the Baba Yara Sports stadium for maintenance after CAF withdrew its approval of the facility for Black Stars home matches in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

This threatened Ghana playing its home matches in other countries. But the Accra Sports Stadium was ready in time November in 2024, when Ghana suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points, level with Comoros after four matches. The Black Stars have recorded three wins and one defeat in their qualification campaign so far.

Their journey began with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar, followed by a setback against Comoros. However, they bounced back with consecutive wins over Mali and the Central African Republic in June 2024.

As the qualification race heats up, Ghana will be looking to secure a vital win against Chad to strengthen their chances of making it to the 2026 World Cup.

By Wletsu Ransford