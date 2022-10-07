Bessa Simons, Others For Ghana DJ Clinic

Bessa Simons

Ghana DJ Awards organisers have officially confirmed the list of speakers for the third edition of its annual event dubbed Ghana DJ Clinic 2022 Conference.

The clinic is aimed to empower DJs and other creatives, and create networking opportunities for the participants.

The event, slated for October 15, in Accra, will have a variety of sessions.

The sessions for 2022 include; winning tools in a digital age, advertising & brand experience, media industry, music & tech, music careers and workplace revolution.

The speakers for the clinic include the founder of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abdulai Abu; Talent Manager George Britton and Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons.

Others are Digital Experiences Lead, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah; Brand and Marketing Expert, Yaa Amoah-Owusu; DJ and Music Producer, Frank Ofori Nyarko.

“At Merqury Republic, our goal is to always host a range of resource people who represent the full spectrum of the creative industries that converge at the Ghana DJ Clinic,” the Chief Coordinating Officer of Merqury Republic, Eve Ann Duncan, said in a statement.

In 2021, with support from the Switzerland Embassy in Ghana, the event focused on female DJs and included masterclasses on music production and voice-over recording.

The 2022 Ghana DJ Clinic is supported by Virtual Sound Lab, Rhythms Africa, Music In Africa, EgoTickets, AppTech Global, and powered by Joy FM, Hitz FM, JoyNews and Myjoyonline, and Joy Prime. The conference is produced by Merqury Republic.